Daily virus figures decline Sunday, state keeps vaccination pace

Daily figures on COVID-19 all saw decreases on Sunday, including new cases, deaths, the number of Kentuckians hospitalized, and the state’s positivity rate.

The number of new cases reported to state public officials was 1,768, down from 2,649 on Saturday. While Sundays often see a decline in new cases since some labs are closed or don’t report on the weekend, the latest numbers are down 250 from last Sunday, Jan. 24, when there were 2,018 new cases.

There have now been 346,586 positive cases in Kentucky, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two Kentucky counties had over 100 cases on Sunday: Jefferson with 251 and Fayette 148. Warren had 67, Kenton 63, Daviess 56, Campbell 50, Boone 49, Madison 47, Taylor 45, while Bullitt and Calloway counties each had 43.

There were 35 deaths reported on Sunday. This compares to 46 on Saturday, 57 on Friday, and Thursday’s single day record of 69. This brings to 3,714, the number of Kentuckians who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus. Information on the ages and counties of the latest victims was not available.

There are currently 1,327 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19. Of them, 354 are in hospital intensive care units, while 173 are on a ventilator. All are declines since Saturday.

The state’s positivity rate, which rose slightly on Saturday to 8.82% after 11 straight days of declines, dipped to 8.81% on Sunday. That figure is based on the average of the past seven days. Friday’s 8.75% positivity rate was the lowest so far this year.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Kentucky currently stands at 409,797. Of them 351,050 are through the state program, with another 58,747 through the Long Term Care Facilities program, which is administered by CVS and Walgreen’s through a contract with the federal government.

A wider view of the pandemic shows there have been 102,853,080 positive cases of the coronavirus around the world, with 2,225,433 deaths. In the United States, the number of positive cases is now 26,157,993 with 440,942 deaths. All figures were supplied by Johns Hopkins University.

To see the full daily COVID-19 report for Kentucky, which includes such information as the red zone counties and red zone recommendations, testing locations, the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky, executive orders, vaccine distribution, and other information on the state’s pandemic response, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.

Gov. Andy Beshear will be holding his next live press briefing Monday afternoon at 4, which can be viewed on his YouTube and Facebook pages.

At that time, he is expected to discuss recent trends, and how the state continues to vaccinate faster than it receives doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.