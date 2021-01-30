Beulah Faye Hensley Moses, 84, of Wallins Creek, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. A member of Wallins Creek Church of God.

Beulah is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Joey and Ellen Moses; daughter and son-in-law Sherry and Marty Weistein; grandson: Stewart Gross; sister and brother-in-law: Theresa and Gayle McMurray; brothers and sisters-in-law: Norman and Shirley, Leon and Cathy Hensley, Dennis and Sandy Hensley.

Family will receive friends from noon until 1:30 p.m. Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home, with funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in Cross-Smith Chapel with Rev. Troy Daily officiating. Interment to follow at Douglas Cemetery Jellico.

Online condolences may be made at http://www.cross- smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home in LaFollette, Tenn.