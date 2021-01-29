Charlie Smith, 67, a life-long resident of Smith, left this world Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, for his Heavenly Home.

Charlie was born on June 18, 1953 to Curtis & Frances (Hamlin) Smith. He was married to his childhood sweetheart, Elizabeth “Liz” Gross for over 52 years. Charlie was an amazing dad and papaw. He was a beloved son, husband, father, papaw, brother, nephew, and friend. Charlie was a proud Coal Miner. He worked at Great Western/ Bow Valley almost all his career. He loved to talk about mining. Charlie loved his church, Faith Holiness, and all his brothers and sisters in Christ. He loved to listen to Brother Garry Ferguson’s radio broadcast, but he only got it in the car. You could drive by and see him in his tracker listening to the preaching. He was a prankster and loved to aggravate those around him. So many will miss that most. Most of all, Charlie loved his family and friends. He always had a smile on his face. He truly prayed faithfully for his loved ones. He will be missed by all blessed to have known him.

Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Frances (Hamlin) Smith, his son Charlie Wayne Smith, his sister Judy Smith, and his brothers Harry King, Dwain, Monroe, and Orville.

Left to cherish Charlie’s love and memory are his beloved wife of 52 years, Elizabeth “Liz” (Gross) Smith, his own Coal Miner’s Daughter Julie (Andrew) Curosh, the apple of his eye his grandchildren Tristan Smith Hurst, Leila Pace, Eric Curosh, and Elizabeth (Jon) Lavasko, and great grandchildren Madison Lavasko, Ellie Curosh, and Emma Curosh. His brother Jeroney (Carolyn) Smith. Sisters Oma Stapleton, Mary (Rich) Egbert, Phyllis Smith, and Isabelle (Carl) Merida. Brother and sister in laws – Joe (Thelma) Gross, Karen Gross, Rick (Sue) Gross, Donna Bengie, Amanda Martin, Jim (Angie) Gross, Jan (Earl) Varney, Charles Gross, Joyce Ann Smith, and Otto Stewart. Special aunts Lissie Daniels and Ethel Bledsoe following a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends, brothers, and sisters in Christ.

Graveside services were held at the Old Middleton Cemetery in Smith on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Spencer Burkhart and Rev. Garry Ferguson officiating. Family and friends served as Pallbearers.