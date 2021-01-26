KSP seeks help in murder investigation

The Kentucky State Police, Post 10, are asking for help from the public after human remains were located off Garland Cemetery Road in Knox County.

According to a release from Post 10 in Harlan, KSP received a call from Knox County dispatch on Dec. 10, 2018, at 6:16 p.m.

Troopers and detectives responded to the call of human remains being found near Garland Cemetery Road, where they began an investigation, which indicated a 15-year-old boy was riding his four wheeler in a wooded area when he came across the remains. The human remains were sent to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification and cause of death.

The body was identified as Adam Pinkley and was determined to be 34 years old at the time of death. More evidence showed Pinkley had been murdered on or about May 31, 2018.

KSP discovered Pinkley was reported missing to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 before his remains were located in Knox County, as stated in the release.

Post 10 is seeking assistance from the public into any leads or suspects in the murder of Pinkley. Anyone with information if urged to contact Post 10 in Harlan at 606-573-3131.

The case remains under investigation by Det. Jake Wilson.