Jeffery Todd Kelly, 53, of Denison, Texas, departed this life on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.

He was born on Nov.10, 1967, in Pontiac, Michigan, to James Kelly and Myrna (Muse) Kelly. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard and Irene Muse and James and Mary Kelly.

He loved to listen to country and gospel music. He was in the Special Olympics, multiple events and winning several medals.

He is survived by his parents, James and Myrna (Muse) Kelly of Lafollette, Tenn.; brother, Rick Kelly (Elley) of Dallas, Texas; extending family including a sister, Beverly Jones of Sherman, Texas; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan.30, 2021, at the Croley Funeral Home.

Graveside Service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at the Rock Springs Cemetery in Gatliff. He will be laid to rest in the Rock Springs Cemetery at Gatliff.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com