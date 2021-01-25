County 5th, 6th grade basketball opener
Harlan County School District fifth- and sixth-grade basketball opened Monday at James A. Cawood Elementary School with Green Hills, JACES, Cawood and Evarts all taking home their first wins of the season.
Below is a quick look into each match up. The seventh- and eighth-grade season opened Tuesday night at James A. Cawood Elementary School. Those stats are available at harlanenterprise.net.
—
JACES (34): Landon Brock 23, Bryson Bryant 2, Colton Delaney 9.
Rosspoint (20): Gunner Johnson 14, Colby Shepherd 2, Brayden Morris 4.
—
Green Hills (42): Ethan Huff 20, Dalton Halcomb 9, David Halcomb 6, Gibson Wilder 4, Xavier Farley 3.
Wallins (16): Tanner Daniels 8, Eli Noe 2, Holden Mefford 2, Ryan Day 2, Taylor Daniels 2.
—
Cawood (48): Brady Smith 12, Ben Cochran 12, Hunter Moore 2, Tucker Curtis 8, Mason Stewart 8, Landyn Now 2, Jaxton Miller 2, Todd Halcomb 2.
Black Mountain (3): Ryan Middleton 1, Noah Whitaker 2.
—
Evarts (41): Kobe Noe 16, Brenton Bargo 15, Brady Freeman 10.
Cumberland (30): Hayden Grace 14, Kayden Adams 5, Braxton Bowen 4, Brian Shepherd 3, Bo Eldridge 2, Gavvin Lloyd 2.
Bears suffer first loss Saturday
