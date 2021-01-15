Art contest increases pollinator awareness

FRANKFORT – Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles invites Kentucky’s youth to participate in the Kentucky Pollinator Stakeholders Art Contest. The contest is designed to educate the public on the benefits of pollinators and encourage behaviors that promote pollinator habitats across Kentucky.

“In agriculture, we know the importance of pollinators,” Quarles said. “This contest will allow children from across the commonwealth to spread that message in the most colorful, vibrant and artistic ways imaginable.”

With the theme, “Pollinators and Their Floral Hosts in Kentucky,” the contest will focus on the state’s wide variety of flowers and plants and the pollinators that visit them. Youth ages 5-18 are invited to participate

“Managed bees and native pollinators are necessary to U.S. agriculture,” Tammy Potter, Kentucky State Apiarist, said. “More than 90 crops in the U. S., including many fruits and vegetables grown here in Kentucky such as apples, strawberries, peaches, pumpkins, melons, and canola, are dependent on insect pollinators such as bees for reproduction.”

These pollinators are necessary for the Earth’s ecosystem and the art contest allows youth to celebrate that relationship between pollinator and plant.

Contest participants are divided into age categories with prizes awarded for first, second and third place in each category. First-place winners will receive a $100 prize, second-place a $50 prize and third-place winner will receive a $25 prize. The prizes are sponsored by NiSource Charitable Foundation / Columbia Gas.

For more contest information or an entry form, kyagr.com/statevet/honeybees. html . There participants will find suggestions on flowers and pollinators per age group.

Contest entries must be postmarked by Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.