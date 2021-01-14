Keep Safety in Mind When Choosing a Bullet Resistant Vest

Sponsored Content

Body armor works in saving lives. Knowing the right kind of ballistic vest may be daunting at times. Thus, it becomes vital for agencies and officers to choose the vest that suffices their multifaceted needs. And, for making this happen- a wide variety of things need your keen attention.

These protective vests protect against guns, slashes, and knife assaults. They also protect against traumas associated with blunt forces, which come into sight as steering wheel impacts during automobile accidents. The National Institute of Justice discusses the levels of ballistic protection, like level II and IIIA. The level works in classifying the protection levels against gun arrays and 00 buck loads. The higher the number, the greater is the ballistic protection. With so much said about bullet-resistant vests and the importance it has, there are some things you need to consider before embarking upon the shopping journey. Can’t wait to know what these are? Well, let’s get started:

Ballistic Protection:

The very first thing that should be on your list is the amount of ballistic protection available. Knowing the same helps to protect against the duty to carry ammo. The experts at engarde body armor exclaim that a bullet-resistant vest is the most essential for the VIP’s since they are more prone to dangers. And, what better than a garment that safeguards against ammo for the service weapon. Take keen attention to what you need to oversee the district regulations and needs after determining protection. The inner city cops need different ballistic protection in comparison to the rural cops. Ensure knowing the kind of threats that come your way and select a vest.

Know the NIJ Standards:

Now that you know your threat level, you can start the search process of which body armor works the best for you. The National Institute of Justice is known to conduct tests for judging the effectiveness of vests by manufacturers, hard plates, and soft panels. It is also vital to know which option works the best to stop the threat caliber- the experts suggest many useful resources like the body Armor news blog as they are very likely to impart necessary knowledge. You can also opt for a combination to determine the armor lifespan. These options may range from Type IIA, II, and IIIA for protection against handgun rounds. Types III and IV are hard armor plates and can defeat high-powered rifle rounds. Note that the Level IV plate also stops armor-piercing rounds.

Covertness of the vest:

Covertness gives the vest the ability to blend in with uniforms. This point deserves attention because one tends to wear the vest under the shirt and is hidden. Thus, properly tailor the same. The current trend, yet, revolves around wearing the vest in an exterior carrier so that it becomes easy to take the bullet-resistant vest on and off at any time. If doing this is in your mind, ensure that the color of the vest is like the color of the uniform so that nobody can realize you’re wearing a bullet-resistant vest. After all, you never want an attacker to shoot your head and kill you right away!

Final Takeaways:

The price of the vest is another factor to consider. A rule of thumb is that the more comfortable, flexible, and lightweight a vest is, the more expensive it becomes. The cheaper options are normally stiffer and heavier. Some vests also come with a service-life; make note of that before choosing one. Ensure purchasing the vest and wear it every single day because safety is like a full-time job, never make it a part-time practice.