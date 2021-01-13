What’s Goin’ On

The Harlan Enterprise will publish local events in the community calendar for free as space allows. We do not accept submissions via phone. All submissions should be emailed to emily.sargent@harlanenterprise.net or dropped off at our office, 211 E. Central St., Ste. 102, Harlan. Submissions should be received no later than four business days prior to the event. If received in time, it will be published one or two days prior to the event. Announcements are also available at harlanenterprise.net

JAN. 11 to FEB. 8

Harlan County 4-H Teen Club is having a food drive from Jan. 11 to Feb. 8. Locals can drop off nonperishable food items at the 4-H office, located at 519 S. Main St. in Harlan, next door to the Extension Office. All donations will go to Christ’s Hands. A box is set up on the front porch for drop off of items, with a goal of 100 canned foods.

MONDAYS

Celebrate Recovery United Harlan meetings at Harlan Baptist Church are canceled until further notice. There will be livestream lessons on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. Mondays. You must first ‘like’ the Facebook page (CRUnitedHarlan) to watch the broadcast. Contact Lauren Hendrickson with questions at 606-273-8681. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step program of recovery for people who struggle with any hurts, habits or hang-ups.

TUESDAYS

Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a foster parent. Free orientation classes are held from 5 to 6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

TUESDAYS, THURSDAYS

The Harlan County Humane Society will host Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. $20 plays all games. All proceeds benefit the Humane Society.

THURSDAYS

Enjoy a story as Ms. Elizabeth presents captivating stories and fun crafts each Thursday at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Harlan County Public Library. Children of all ages are welcome.

The Harlan County High School site-based decision-making Council meets on the second Thursday of each month at 3:15 p.m. in the HCHS Media Center.

SATURDAYS, SUNDAYS

With Love from Harlan, a local nonprofit organization, is now providing weekend meals (except the last Sunday of each month) at Christ Church in Harlan, located across from Harlan High School. Meals are served from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

• • • •