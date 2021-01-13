Gov. Beshear announces 4,560 new COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths
FRANKFORT – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s fourth-highest report of new COVID-19 cases and third-highest report of new COVID-19 deaths.
“We’re going to pass 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “That is tragic. We can stop this. We need to wear masks. We need to follow the rules and restrictions, and now is not the time to pull away the authority that keeps us safe. That allows us to be fluid and flexible with a virus that appears to be mutating and spreading more aggressively.”
Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases today: 4,560
New deaths today: 47
Positivity rate: 12.29%
Total deaths: 2,991
Currently hospitalized: 1,702
Currently in ICU: 403
Currently on ventilator: 225
Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Oldham, Kenton, Fayette, Daviess and Boone. Each of these counties reported 160 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 664.
To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.
More Information
To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, information on testing locations, vaccines, contact tracing, school reports and guidance, guidance for health care providers and the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.
