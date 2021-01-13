Gov. Beshear announces 4,560 new COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths

FRANKFORT – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s fourth-highest report of new COVID-19 cases and third-highest report of new COVID-19 deaths.

“We’re going to pass 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “That is tragic. We can stop this. We need to wear masks. We need to follow the rules and restrictions, and now is not the time to pull away the authority that keeps us safe. That allows us to be fluid and flexible with a virus that appears to be mutating and spreading more aggressively.”

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 4,560

New deaths today: 47

Positivity rate: 12.29%

Total deaths: 2,991

Currently hospitalized: 1,702

Currently in ICU: 403

Currently on ventilator: 225

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Oldham, Kenton, Fayette, Daviess and Boone. Each of these counties reported 160 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 664.

More Information

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, information on testing locations, vaccines, contact tracing, school reports and guidance, guidance for health care providers and the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.