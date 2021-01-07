Turner announces committee membership for 2021 General Assembly

FRANKFORT – The Senate Majority Caucus has announced the committee assignments for the 2021 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly.

Senator Johnnie L. Turner (R), of Harlan, will serve as vice-chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Energy. Senator Turner will also serve as a member of the Senate Standing Committees on both Judiciary and Transportation.

“I am happy to officially be in Frankfort representing the 29th Senate District, and I am grateful not only for the trust placed in me by my constituents, but also by Senate Leadership to serve on these committees,” said Senator Turner. “I look forward to being a part of important efforts to address the challenges we are facing here in Kentucky.”

The 2021 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly officially began Tuesday, Jan. 5. For more information on Senator Johnnie L. Turner, and to follow legislative activities, please visit legislature.ky.gov.