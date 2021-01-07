Cumberland woman arrested on drug trafficking charges

From the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office

On Wednesday, Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Cumberland woman on drug trafficking charges.

The arrests resulted from undercover drug investigations conducted by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Detectives.

Crystal Eads, 43, of Cumberland, was charged with second-degree trafficking controlled substances.

Eads was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center with a full-cash bond set at $1,500.

The cases remain under investigation by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Detectives.

Arthur Neal, 51, of Harlan, was also recently arrested by deputies on a Harlan County Circuit Court indictment.

Neal was charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence), third-degree assault and first-degree disorderly conduct.

He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center with a full-cash bond set at $2,500.