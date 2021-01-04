Charlie Wayne Smith, 42, of Smith, passed away suddenly on Dec. 30, 2020 at Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital.

Charlie was born July 29, 1978 in Harlan. He was a life-long resident of Smith and believed in the Pentecostal Faith. He was a welder, but also a jack of all trades. Charlie had a huge heart and was such a big people person. His infectious personality will be missed by all that knew him.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Curtis (Francis) Smith and Henry (Bertha) Gross.

Charlie Wayne is survived by his parents Charlie & Elizabeth “Liz” Smith. His son Tristan Smith Hurst, Lelila Pace, and sister Julie (Andrew) Curosh. He is also survived and loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends who are left to cherish his memory.

Graveside services were conducted at the Old Middleton Cemetery in Smith on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Spencer Burkhart and Rev. Garry Ferguson officiating. Family served as pallbears.

Effective Dec. 14, 2020 by the governor’s mandate, face coverings are required at all times at outdoor services and please use social distancing guidelines by staying six feet apart. You are encouraged to stay in your vehicle.

On behalf of the staff of the Henson & Rich Funeral Home we would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy to the family of Charlie Wayne Smith during your time of bereavement.