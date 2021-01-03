Shooting at Eastbrook leaves one dead, arrest made

HARLAN (Jan. 3, 2021) – On Jan. 2, 2021, at 7:06 p.m., Kentucky State Police, Post 10, in Harlan, received a call about a shooting that occurred at the Eastbrook Apartment Complex, located approximately two miles outside of Harlan city limits.

Troopers from Post 10 responded and began an investigation.

Initial investigation indicates multiple individuals were fighting in the parking lot of the apartments. Irvin Harris, 53, of Harlan, brandished a firearm and fired a single shot striking Gavin McClain, 18, also of Harlan.

McClain was transported by ambulance to Harlan ARH, where he was pronounced deceased by the Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi.

KSP detective Jake Middleton arrested and charged Irvin Harris with murder. He is now lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

The case is still under investigation by Detective Jake Middleton.