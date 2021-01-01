Norma S. Jones, 88, of Harlan, passed away early Wednesday morning of Dec. 30 , 2020 at the Tri-City Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Norma was born Jan. 18, 1932 in Harlan, to the late James E. and Clara Croley Owens. She was homemaker and resided in Harlan all of her life except a brief period from 1970-1990 during which time she was a resident of Indiana. She was a member of the Harlan Baptist Church.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband, Charles “Tiny” Selvey; second husband, Robert (Bucky) Jones; granddaughter, Amanda McDowell; two sisters, Paula Threadgill and Dorothy Morgan; two sons-in-law, Jack Howard and Dan Davidson.

Norma is Survived by her children, Karen Davidson, of Lagrange, Charla Johnson (Willie), of Harlan, and Sandra McDowell – Meese (Jim), of Lexington; two grandchildren, Bryan J.(Kim) Howard and Kara Meese; three great-grandchildren Bryan Conner, Brayden, & Brianna Howard. Four step-children Christopher (Carolyn) Jones, Patricia (Joe Bill) Clark, Rebecca Jones, Robert (Cathy) Jones and their families; one sister Margaret Estep, of Texas; she leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews and special friends Harold, Pat, and Terry Sellers.

Private graveside services will be held on Saturday (Jan. 2) at the Resthaven Cemetery in Keith with Rev. Larry Johnson officiating.

