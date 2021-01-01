Missing person search ongoing in Harlan County

HARLAN (Jan. 1, 2021) – On Oct. 9, 2020, Kentucky State Police, Post 10, in Harlan, began investigating a missing person case in Harlan County.

KSP received information that Kenneth Davis Jr. had been missing for several months and an investigation began.

Davis is described as a 60-year-old male, 6-foot tall, white hair, hazel eyes and 175 pounds. Davis has ties to the Laurel County area.

The case is still under investigation by Trooper Matthew Barger.

Anyone with information on Davis is urged to contact Post 10 at 606-573-3131.