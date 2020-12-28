Robert Edward “Bob” Brock, 79

Robert Edward “Bob” Brock, of Left Poor Valley Rd, Pennington Gap, Va., and formerly of Crank’s Creek, Ky., passed away on Saturday, Dec 12th, 2020, at Holston Valley Med. Center in Kingsport, Tn. Bob was born at Baxter in Harlan Ky., on Jan 25, 1941 to Bradley and Gertrude Jones Brock. was a Drywall Hanger/Finisher and Carpenter since his Military Tour of Duty in the US Navy in 1959/60. Bob was proceeded in death by Daughter Wilma Jean Brock in Wilmington Del., Son Steven Wayne Brock in McHenry, IL. Harold Dean of California, Sisters Wilma Jean in Tway, Ky., Shirley Faye in Wonderlake, IL., plus numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. He is survived by wife Leona Powell of Pennington Gap,Va., Sons Robert E. Jr. of Cawood, Ky., Roger Euhlig of Arizona plus several grandchildren.In addition he is survived by brother Hiram Brock of Fairmont, Wv., brothers Lawrence Edgar, Terry Wayne and Roger McKinley Brock of McHenry, IL, Sisters Regina Ruth Trammel of Wallins Creek Ky., and Melissa Ann Foute of McHenry, IL.

Mr. Brock will be cremated with a private memorial service.

Due to COVID-19 state regulations, those attending the visitation and funeral are asked to wear masks/facial covering. Social distancing guidelines will also be in place. The guidelines also request that no more than 10 people at a time are allowed in the building at the same time.