Nala is the Harlan County Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for Dec. 23. She is between one and two years old, who is very sweet and affectionate. She must be the only cat in the home. Adoption is $70, and forms can be picked up at the animal shelter located at 394 State Hwy 840 in Baxter. Call 606-573-8867 to see if Nala is still available for adoption, to set up an appointment to see her or grab an adoption application. All animals featured in Pet of the Week are subject to rescue. (Photo submitted)