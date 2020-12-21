SULLIVAN: What lies are you believing?

By Candida Sullivan

Contributing columnist

For years, I believed the lie the enemy told me. As a teenager, he told me I would never find anyone to love me nor have kids. I cried myself to sleep night after night because I believed his lies.

Sweet friends, when I look at my family pictures, it brings me to tears. I almost allowed the enemy to take my life and all of my hopes and dreams. Oh, how I wish I could have known then that the Lord had a great plan for my life. I prayed for my husband, and God sent him to me. Then, He blessed me with children. Children I had secretly vowed never to have because I was afraid they would have my condition. Now I know that it wouldn’t have mattered. True love has no conditions.

The enemy almost stole the greatest joys of my life. He sneaks into our minds and plants his lies. And he makes them seem like the truth. He told me no one would ever be able to look beyond my scars and love me. But he was so wrong. My husband adores me.

Luke 18:27 (KJV)

27 And he said, The things which are impossible with men are possible with God.

So many times in my life, God has made my impossible situations possible. As long as there is breath in our bodies, then there is hope. When we cry out to God, then He hears our pleas. He wants to bless us.

1 John 5:15 (KJV)

15 And if we know that he hear us, whatsoever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we desired of him.

God has the final say. Take your fears and heartaches and give them to Him. And then be amazed by how beautifully He will work it all out for you. God can take our deepest sorrows and turn them into great blessings.