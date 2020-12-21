Rozel Lee “Beep” Hollingsworth, Jr., 55

Rozel Lee “Beep” Hollingsworth, Jr. passed away on November 29, 2020, in Lexington, Kentucky, at the age of 55. He was the extremely proud husband of Cherice, and the loving, supportive father to his children, Rosalynd and Chase. Rozel is preceded in death by his father, Rozel Lee Hollingsworth, Sr. and special mentor and friend, Judge Karl Forester. He is survived by his mother, Edith Williams Hollingsworth, his parents, Sandy and Leo Miller, and his siblings, Kevin Williams, Sophia Hollingsworth, Shawn Hollingsworth, Will Miller (Stacey), Lucy Miller Gentry (Shane), Paul Miller and Robert Leo Miller (Amy) as well as a host of nephews and nieces. He is also survived by his special uncle and aunt, Maurice Hollingsworth, Sr. and Beverly Hollingsworth, his extended Hollingsworth and Williams family, and his close band of brothers.

Rozel was raised in Harlan, Kentucky and will eternally be a Green Dragon. He excelled on the football field, basketball court and on the stage as a member of the acclaimed Harlan Boys Choir. At the University of Kentucky, Rozel was a running back for Coach Jerry Claiborne and established life-long friendships with his teammates. He graduated from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work in 1987 and obtained a Masters in Social Work in 1988. In 1993, Rozel began a stellar career in the United States Court system as a U.S. Probation Officer before being promoted in 2004 to the Chief U.S. Probation Officer for the Eastern District of Kentucky. He was beloved by his co-workers and was known as a tough, but fair, leader. He would serve the remainder of his career in this position, becoming the longest serving Chief U.S. Probation Officer in the country.

Rozel’s passion, however, was a genuine devotion to his family and friends. His audacious personality, bright smile, larger than life persona and sincere concern for others created a vast solar system of friends and family orbiting his bright star. He had a special talent for bringing his circle of friends and family together and creating lasting connections in business and in life. He impacted so many that even he may not have fully appreciated his influence. His commonsense wisdom and talent for insightfully summing up life’s most difficult challenges cast in colorful language and his inspiring pithy advice made Rozel the perfect friend, mentor and counselor. He spoke the truth brashly, confidently and sincerely, especially when you needed to hear it. Not only was he always available and on call, but he was proactive. “You good?” “Have you called your momma?” “Did you get your flower beds cleaned out?” “You need a ticket to the game?” His legacy and influence through these relationships will live on. Those who had the privilege to know Rozel understand that he was more than a husband, father, son, brother, nephew, cousin or friend. He was a special gift spreading fun, joy, comfort and love. Peace and love, Beep. Peace and love.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lexington Leadership Foundation or The Hope Center. Services for Rozel have been entrusted to Hawkins-Taylor Funeral Home.