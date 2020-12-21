KITCHEN CORNER: Healthy chicken pot pie soup

By Ellen Cawood

Kitchen Corner

This cold weather has got me feeling extra cozy this week. Seeing the first snow was so special. It brought some joy to this hard winter. I watched a few cheesy Christmas movies while I bundled up next to the Christmas tree with a cup of hot chocolate.

One of my favorite ways to feel cozy is with a warm bowl of soup. I always love a meal that is quick to put together, healthy and tasty. This week I have a soup that meets all the criteria for a great winter meal.

Healthy Chicken Pot Pie Soup

Ingredients

1 pound of chicken breast

1 cup carrot

1 cup celery

½ tablespoon of minced garlic

1 cup onion

3 tablespoons parsley

3 cups Yukon gold potatoes

½ cup of milk

3 cups chicken broth

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

Instructions