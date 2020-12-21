KITCHEN CORNER: Healthy chicken pot pie soup
By Ellen Cawood
Kitchen Corner
This cold weather has got me feeling extra cozy this week. Seeing the first snow was so special. It brought some joy to this hard winter. I watched a few cheesy Christmas movies while I bundled up next to the Christmas tree with a cup of hot chocolate.
One of my favorite ways to feel cozy is with a warm bowl of soup. I always love a meal that is quick to put together, healthy and tasty. This week I have a soup that meets all the criteria for a great winter meal.
Healthy Chicken Pot Pie Soup
Ingredients
- 1 pound of chicken breast
- 1 cup carrot
- 1 cup celery
- ½ tablespoon of minced garlic
- 1 cup onion
- 3 tablespoons parsley
- 3 cups Yukon gold potatoes
- ½ cup of milk
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
Instructions
- Begin by preparing all produce. Chop the celery and carrots into small cubes. Chop the Yukon gold potatoes into 1-inch cubes, leave 2 out and simply cut in half.
- Spray the bottom of your slow cooker with nonstick spray. Trim the chick of all fat. Add the chicken to the slow cooker. Add the vegetables, chicken broth and seasonings to the slow cooker. Cook on low for 6 hours.
- Once the chicken has cooked, remove from the crock pot to shred. Add back to crock pot once shredded. Remove the larger halved potatoes from the crock pot and add them to a blender with the milk. Blend until smooth and add back to the crock pot. Mix together thoroughly and you’re ready for dinner!
