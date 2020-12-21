Jerry Clem, 71, of Cawood, passed away suddenly on Sunday morning of December 13, 2020, at his home.

Jerry was born January 8, 1949 in Cawood to the late Roy “Tobe” and Sudie Grubbs Clem. A life long resident of Cawood, Jerry was a former English Teacher at Hall School for 10 years before going to work in the Coal Mines after 20 years he retired from New Horizons Coal Co. Jerry enjoyed fishing, always bragging about catching the biggest fish. His most cherished time was always with family, but especially showing his grandkids where his favorite fishing spots was. He attended Friendship Baptist Church of Cawood.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Jewell Clem; nephew, Ewell “Beau” Clem.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart, his wife of 52 years, Susan Williams Clem; his children, Toadie Clem Nunnelley (Roger White), Jeremiah Clem, and Jerri Sue (Joe) Carroll; his beloved grandchildren, Jarrod (Autumn) Nunnelley, Savanna Nunnelley (fiancé Tanner Carroll), Jeremiah “JW” Clem, II, Taylor Clem and Shea Carroll; great grandchildren, Aubree & Laurel Kayte Nunnelley; his brothers, James Clem, Ewell “Bo” Clem, and Bert Clem; sisters, Pearl Baker and Linda Sutton; he leaves a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be Tuesday (Dec. 15) from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm in the Chapel of Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Sean Daniels officiating. Music will be provided by Justin Griffin, Michelle Boggs Pacholewski, and Lillie Mae Engle. (Funeral services will be recorded and posted to his obituary at www.aljfh.com for those who cannot attend)

Burial will be 12:00 pm on Wednesday (Dec. 16) at the Clem Family Cemetery in Cawood with Jarrod Nunnelley, Jeremiah “JW” Clem, Joe Carroll, Roger White, Dennie Clem, Eric Clem, Adam Clem, Caleb Skidmore, Adam Boggs, and Skylar Lorenz serving as Pallbearers.

Please feel free to leave a condolence, memory, or photo at www.aljfh.com

Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Jerry Clem.