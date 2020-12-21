Harlan County Fiscal Court approves local funding package

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley recently announced that due to actual revenues being over budget for Fiscal Year 2020 and revenues exceeding projections for Fiscal Year 2021, he presented a $400,000 local funding proposal to the Harlan County Fiscal Court for consideration.

The proposal was unanimously approved by Magistrates Clark Middleton, Bill Moore, Paul Browning III, Jim Roddy and James Howard during a fiscal court meeting Tuesday.

“This year has been trying for everyone,” said Mosley. “I’m grateful for the many men and women who have went above and beyond to protect our communities, provide essential services, and often make sacrifices of their own health and safety for the benefit of others.”

The funding proposal presented by Mosley to the fiscal court includes:

$50,000 to the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office for equipment upgrades to continue to protect the general public, protect officers and fight the war on drugs.

$20,000 to each county volunteer fire department for operations/equipment/personal protective gear to better equip firefighters who put themselves in harm’s way to serve the communities in Harlan County.

$20,000 to the Harlan County Rescue Squad for equipment to be able to better protect their members and the general public in times of crisis.

$100,000 to Black Mountain Utility District (BMUD) and $50,000 to Cawood Water District for operations to subsidize lost revenue as a result of the pandemic. All citizens depend on clean drinking water and without the efforts of these districts’ boards and personnel, this essential need that is often taken for granted could be jeopardized.

$20,000 to the Cawood Ledford Boys and Girls Club for operations due to lost revenue from annual fundraising events that provide services and resources to Harlan County’s youth.

$40,000 to One Harlan County to provide another round of mini-grants to local businesses to purchase PPE, sanitizer and equipment to protect employees and customers from exposure to COVID-19.

“This is the season of giving and I’m thankful we have the opportunity to spread additional resources to these great organizations,” said Mosley. “Our fiscal court strives hard to be good stewards of resources and due to the diligence and fiscally conservative approach by this fiscal court and our department heads, this funding package is possible.”