COURTHOUSE NEWS: Marriage licenses – Dec. 21
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Terry Wayne Hensley, of Harlan, to Kaitlyn Taylor Ellison, of Harlan.
Ernest Walter Moore, of Baxter, to Leslie Samantha King, of Baxter.
Joshua Daniel Napier, of Evarts, to Tiffany Linda Marie Brock, of Evarts.
Royal Nicholas Blanton, of Cawood, to Brittany Narvona Kelly Jones, of Cawood.
Christopher Gage Turner, of Evarts, to Toni Maria Holden, of Evarts.
Justin Sinclair Tubbs, of Lexington, to Ginger Carol Pendleton, of Harlan.
Stephen Michael Anderson II, of Loyall, to Brittany Ann Marie Fox, of Loyall.
Clyde Henry Gailey, of Harlan, to Chyanne Marie Richardson, of Cumberland.
