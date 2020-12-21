COURTHOUSE NEWS: District court cases – Dec. 21

DISTRICT COURT

Caleb T. Gilbert, 19, resident fishing without a license/permit – dismissed on proof.

Brian Green, 30, resident fishing without a license/permit – dismissed on proof.

William R. Walker Jr., failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment Dec. 28.

Janelle Stewart, trafficking marijuana (less than 8 ounces, first offense) – jury trial scheduled Jan. 12.

Jamie Baker, 32, of Benham, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening – failed to appear for hearing.

Antonio Roman-Lozano, 19, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), possession of alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle – continued for arraignment.

Sheila Fair, 50, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

Wallace Lee Saylor, 48, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

Austin Stevens, 27, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – failed to appear for hearing.

Phyllis Casolari, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate – continued for arraignment Dec. 28.

Hope Lannette House, 43, of Dayhoit, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), improper equipment, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate – continued for arraignment.

Adam C. Hale, 38, failure to produce insurance card, failure on non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.

Randy Boone Adkins, 56, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper display of registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

Ashley Nicole Ball, 35, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession – failed to appear for hearing.

Johanna Brown, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Dec. 28.

Jill Burke, 48, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), booster seat violations –continued for arraignment.

Roy Deal, 47, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), license to be in possession – failed to appear for hearing.

Candace Fee, 38, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – failed to appear for hearing.

Jason Dewayne Fultz, 37, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt – dismissed on proof and warning.

Mark A. Goins, 47, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

Clarence W. Grubbs, 42, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set Jan. 11, 2021.

William V. Helton, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

Harvey Herron, reckless driving, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Dec. 28.

Imana C. Huffaker, 25, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card – failed to appear for hearing.

Timothy Hubbard, 30, all-terrain vehicle violations – pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived).

April Johnson, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment Dec. 28.

William Paul Monroe, 38, of Harlan, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – continued for arraignment.

Jessica Denise Proutey, 35, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) – amended to defective equipment, fined $133.

Tyler Dylan Smith, 19, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle –failed to appear for hearing.

Virgil Ray Boyd, 62, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) – first charge, pleaded guilty, find $183; other charges, dismissed on warning and proof.

Clarence W. Grubbs, 42, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set Jan. 11.

Timothy D. Brock, 58, disregarding stop sign, failure to give or improper signal, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – continued for arraignment.

William Sergent 45, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license, improper equipment – continued for arraignment.

Ricky Gross, 39, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

Sandra Kay Gross, 56, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – failed to appear for hearing.

Jonathon O. Pennington, 41, speeding (25 miles per hour over the limit), operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – jury trial set Feb. 23.

Jasper Thomas, careless driving, no operator’s/moped license, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment Dec. 28.

Antonio Roman-Lozano, 19, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), possession of alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set Feb. 15.

Billy F. Martin, 50, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

Elizabeth Ruth Tolliver, 46, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

Joseph D. Phillips, 33, resident fishing without a license/permit – failed to appear for hearing.

John Sizemore, 40, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) – waived to grand jury. (bond set at $2,500 at 10 percent).

James D. Stephenson, 31, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – amended to operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (second offense), pleaded not guilty, jury trial set March 30 (bond set at $3,000).

Melissa Taylor, 41, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (third offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set March 30 (bond set at $3,000).

Billy Halcomb, 41, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

Kelvin Lloyd Barnes, 56, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) – amended to speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $143.

Jerry Elliott, 19, speeding (25 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license, failure to wear seat belt – first four charges, pleaded guilty, fined $223 and sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed on warning.

Tammy Jones, 41, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set Feb. 8.

Brandy Mae Lewis, 29, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – failed to appear for hearing.

Courtney C. Collins, 27, failure to operate boat at idle speed, no approved fire extinguisher – failed to appear for hearing.

Charles Hatmaker, 60, theft by unlawful taking (under $500), third-degree criminal trespassing – pleaded guilty, fined $100 (court costs waived) and sentenced to 180 days in jail (probated 24 months. Ordered to stay off Walmart property).

Roy D. Jones, 49, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined E$183; other charges, dismissed on proof.

Michelle Ann McMillion, 30, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – pleaded guilty, fined $193 and sentenced to 180 days in jail (probated 24 months. Ordered to stay off Walmart property).

Amy Elisabeth Middleton, 36, resident fishing without a license/permit – pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived).

Brad Blevins, 36, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

Jill Burke, 48, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), booster seat violations – failed to appear for hearing.

David L. Rowlett, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, instructional permit violations – failed to appear for hearing.

Eric D. Griffey, 49, improper display of registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

William Sevier, 33, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, no operator’s/moped license, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set Feb. 8.

Benjamin Preston Sexton, 45, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate – failed to appear for hearing.

James D. Stephenson, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, failure to give or improper signal – jury trial scheduled Jan. 12.

John G. Gluck, 47, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – dismissed on proof.

Tanya Lynn Anderson, 42, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card – failed to appear for hearing.

Angela Kay Allen, 62, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to wear seat belt – dismissed on proof.

