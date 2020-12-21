December 22, 2020

COURTHOUSE NEWS: Civil lawsuits – Dec. 21

By Staff Reports

Published 11:50 am Monday, December 21, 2020

CIVIL LAWSUITS

Kendall Mowery vs. Kayla Helton – custody.

Bethel Stewart vs. Heather Stewart – dissolution of marriage.

Zachery Dinsmore vs. Victoria Barker – custody.

Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, d/b/a Mr. Cooper, vs. Aames Funding Corporation, d/b/a Aames Home – property rights.

Tesha Wilson, et al., vs. Edgewood Mobile Homes – contract dispute.

Westlake Services, LLC, vs. Alta Collins, et al. – contract dispute.

Monticello Banking Company vs. Judy Clark – foreclosure.

Fess Pace Jr. vs. Tara Pace – dissolution of marriage.

Nick Hoskins vs. Samantha Howard – custody.

Chelsey Humfleet Halcomb vs. Lance Halcomb – dissolution of marriage.

Kelly Blevins vs. Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, d/b/a Mr. Cooper – property damage.

U.S. Bank Bational Association vs. Gregory Bowman, et al. – foreclosure.

George Sizemore vs. 3M Company, et al. – personal injury.

Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union vs. Harvey Skidmore – contract dispute.

Sandra Kay Humphries vs. Thea Morgan Loright, et al. – domestic and family.

Rachel Ann Howard vs. Jesse Ray Howard – domestic and family.

