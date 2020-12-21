COURTHOUSE NEWS: Civil lawsuits – Dec. 21
CIVIL LAWSUITS
Kendall Mowery vs. Kayla Helton – custody.
Bethel Stewart vs. Heather Stewart – dissolution of marriage.
Zachery Dinsmore vs. Victoria Barker – custody.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, d/b/a Mr. Cooper, vs. Aames Funding Corporation, d/b/a Aames Home – property rights.
Tesha Wilson, et al., vs. Edgewood Mobile Homes – contract dispute.
Westlake Services, LLC, vs. Alta Collins, et al. – contract dispute.
Monticello Banking Company vs. Judy Clark – foreclosure.
Fess Pace Jr. vs. Tara Pace – dissolution of marriage.
Nick Hoskins vs. Samantha Howard – custody.
Chelsey Humfleet Halcomb vs. Lance Halcomb – dissolution of marriage.
Kelly Blevins vs. Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, d/b/a Mr. Cooper – property damage.
U.S. Bank Bational Association vs. Gregory Bowman, et al. – foreclosure.
George Sizemore vs. 3M Company, et al. – personal injury.
Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union vs. Harvey Skidmore – contract dispute.
Sandra Kay Humphries vs. Thea Morgan Loright, et al. – domestic and family.
Rachel Ann Howard vs. Jesse Ray Howard – domestic and family.
