PHOTOS: Sounds of the season

Under the direction of Harlan Independent Band Director Besty Burkhart, the Harlan High School Band had a Christmas concert to ring in the season at the school’s football field Friday evening. Selections included “Frosty the Snowman,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and a variety of other holiday favorites. Hayden Huff, HHS senior trumpet player, showcased his jazz skills during a solo in a rendition of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You.” Those in attendance also got a special surprise from Santa Claus, who dropped by to enjoy the music with them. (Photos by Emily Sargent)