LUNSFORD: A closer look at Harlan football stats

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing writer

With the KHSAA State Football semifinals set this weekend, let’s take a look at the statistics for the county football teams.

Harlan County senior linebacker Hunter Blevins led Class 4A in tackles with 114. Blevins averaged 12.7 tackles per game. He recorded 20 tackles against Letcher Central on Oct. 2.

Harlan senior linebacker Shane Lindsey was eighth in Class A with 57 tackles. He averaged 9.5 tackles per game. Lindsey had a season-high 16 tackles on Oct. 23 against Pineville.

Harlan (3-3)

WINS—East Ridge (29-18), Berea (22-20) and Lynn Camp (27-14).

RUSHING—Jayden Ward 66-279, Ethan Clem 64-237, Connor Scearse 22-96, Triston Cochran 29-69, Darius Akal 3-22, Evan Browning 5-19, Cade Middleton 10-4, Jeremiah Mills 3-3, Shane Lindsey 1-1. Total: 203-730.

PASSING—Ethan Clem 11-30, 2 TD., 5 INT., 217 Yds., Cade Middleton 19-43, 1 TD., 1 INT., 217 Yds., Connor Scearse 6-22, 2 TD., 0 INT., 93 Yds., Jayden Ward 1-1, 0 TD., 1 INT., 0 Yds.

RECEIVING—Evan Browning 10-165, Jeremiah Mills 9-111, Darius Akal 7-70, Jayden Ward 6-63, Shane Lindsey 3-122, Ethan Clem 1-6.

SCORING—Ethan Clem 26 (3 TD., 4 PAT., 2 2-Point Conv.), Evan Browning 20 (3 TD., 1 2-Point Conv.), Jayden Ward 20 (3 TD., 1 2-Point Conv.), Connor Scearse 12 (2 TD.), Jeremiah Mills 8 (1 TD., 1 Safety), Darius Akal 6 (1 TD), Jonathan Lewis 6 (1 TD), Shane Lindsey 2 (1-Point Conv.).

INTERCEPTIONS—Darius Akal 1, Jeremiah Mills 1, Jayden Ward 1.

TACKLES—Shane Lindsey 57, Dylan Middleton 35, Jeremiah Mills 32, Britt Lawson 27, Donovan Montanaro 26, Jayden Ward 26, Triston Cochran 25, Jared Eldridge 23, Evan Browning 21, Ethan Clem 21, Jonathan Lewis 17, Noah Kirby 15, Darius Akal 10, Connor Scearse 6, Cameron Maples 4, Landon Perkins 4, Andrew Roark 3, Trenton Childers 1, Isaiah Hall 1, Tayquan Vick 1. Total: 355.

TACKLES FOR LOSS—Shane Lindsey 7, Ethan Clem 4, Jared Eldridge 4, Britt Lawson 4, Dylan Middleton 4, Triston Cochran 3, Noah Kirby 3, Jonathan Lewis 1, Jeremiah Mills 1, Connor Scearse 1, Jayden Ward 1. Total: 33.

DEFENSIVE SACKS—Dylan Middleton 4, Ethan Clem 2, Noah Kirby 2, Jeremiah Mills 2, Triston Cochran 1, Jared Eldridge 1, Jonathan Lewis 1, Shane Lindsey 1, Jayden Ward 1. Total: 16.

Harlan County (3-6)

WINS—Clay County (56-33), Anderson County (10-6) and East Jessamine (38-21).

RUSHING—Demarco Hopkins 171-892, Josh Turner 83-350, Tyler Flanary 15-69, Matthew Brown 6-43, Thomas Jordan 5-37, Adam Carr 7-26, Josh Swanner 6-13, Jonah Mumford 2-9, Gavin Ewald 1-8, Donovan Simmons 1-6, Bryan Howard 1-0, Dallas Sergent 1-0, Cody Clayborn 19-(-21). Total: 318-1,432.

PASSING—Cody Clayborn 35-86, 3 TD., 5 INT., 429 Yds., Josh Swanner 1-1, 0 TD., 0 INT., 9 Yds.

RECEIVING—Tyler Flanary 14-161, Josh Swanner 8-126 (3 TD), Matthew Brown 7-74, Gavin Ewald 2-47, Donavan Simmons 2-22, James McMillan 1-1.

SCORING—Demarco Hopkins 70 (11 Touchdowns, 1 2-Pt. Conversion), Josh Turner 36 (five TD, 3 2-Point Conv.), Josh Swanner 20 (3 TD, 1 2-Point Conv.), Tyler Flanary 6 (3 2-Point Conv.), Jordan Steele 4 (4 PATs), Hunter Blevins 4 (2 Safety’s), Gavin Edwald 2 (1 2-Point Conv.).

INTERCEPTIONS—Thomas Jordan 2, Zack Potter 1, Jordan Steele 1, Josh Swanner 1, Josh Turner 1.

TACKLES—Hunter Blevins 114, Josh Turner 86, Gavin Ewald 78, Brett Roark 52, Jordan Steele 44. Thomas Jordan 43, Will Cassim 34, Donovan Simmons 27, Ethan Shepherd 24, Connor Blevins 23, Josh Swanner 23, Tyler Flanary 19, Adam Carr 14, Josh Sergent 14, Zack Potter 13, Hunter Helton 10, Matthew Brown 9, Tanner Griffin 5, Ethan Rhymer 5, Jacob Shoemaker 3, Demarco Hopkins 1, Carter Howard 1, Jared Rhymer 1. Total: 643.

TACKLES FOR LOSS—Hunter Blevins 20, Josh Turner 12, Will Cassim 7, Connor Blevins 6, Brett Roark 5, Ethan Shepherd 5, Gavin Ewald 4, Jordan Steele 4, Thomas Jordan 3, Josh Swanner 2, Zack Potter 1, Josh Sergent 1. (\Total: 70.

DEFENSIVE SACKS—Hunter Blevins 3, Ethan Shepherd 2, Will Cassim 1, Gavin Ewald 1, Thomas Jordan 1, Brett Roark 1. Total: 9.

State Semifinals

CLASS A—Williamsburg (6-2) at Kentucky Country Day (9-1), 7PM, Newport Central Catholic (8-2) at Paintsville (8-2), 7PM.

CLASS 2A—Murray (8-3) at Lexington Christian (9-1), 7PM, Beechwood (8-2) at West Carter (10-1), 7PM.

CLASS 3A—Louisville Christian (7-2) at Elizabethtown (11-0), 7PM, Belfry (8-3) at Ashland Blazer (9-0), 7PM.

CLASS 4A—Hopkinsville (7-2) at Boyle County (9-0), 7PM; Franklin County (8-1) at Johnson Central (10-0), 7PM.

CLASS 5A—Frederick Douglass (7-1) at Owensboro (11-0), 7PM, Bowling Green (8-2) at Covington Catholic (10-1), 7PM.

CLASS 6A—St. Xavier (6-2) at Louisville Trinity (8-0), 7PM, Paul Laurence Dunbar (7-2) at Louisville Male (7-1), 7PM.

State Championships

Friday, Dec. 18 – Class A, 11AM; Class 2A, 3PM; Class 4A, 7PM.

Saturday, Dec. 19 – Class 3A, 11AM; Class 5A, 3PM; Class 6A, 7PM.