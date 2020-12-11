KSP investigating double fatality near Putney

Kentucky State Police, Post 10, in Harlan, responded to a single vehicle collision at 8:08 p.m. tonight on KY 522 in Putney.

KSP is currently working a double fatality due to the accident, with Harlan County Coroner and reconstructionists present at the scene.

KY 522 is currently closed to traffic due to the reconstruction process.

The Enterprise will update as more information becomes available.