Harlan has another record COVID week

After recording November as the highest month for COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, last week’s totals set a new weekly record with 135 new cases.

“Even without the cases connected to the long-term care facilities, our county would have still had a record number of cases last week,” Mosley said.

Mosley explained 36 cases were connected to staff and residents of long-term care facilities in Harlan County on Saturday.

Since Saturday, six additional cases have been confirmed at these facilities.

“Outbreaks at facilities like these have been seen across the nation, and unfortunately, we’ve now seen this in our hometown,” he said. “Please please pray for these residents and employees. Long-term care facilities impacted have communicated with family members of impacted residents.”

On Monday, Harlan received confirmation of 13 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 1,045.

There are currently 158 active cases in Harlan County, 18 cases that are hospitalized and 17 reported deaths.

Approximately 800 Harlan Countians have recovered from the virus.

“Contact tracing becomes very difficult when there is a spike in cases like we are seeing. The health department is conducting contact tracing though, but with the volume of cases so high, the process isn’t as fast as it needs to be,” Mosley said. “If you test positive, please also reach out to those who you’ve been around for 15 minutes or more, six feet apart or less, to advise them to quarantine and monitor for symptoms. The CDC still recommends anyone who has been around a positive case should be tested, especially if you have symptoms.”

Harlan County remains in the red category in the state incidence map. The incidence rate is currently 67. As of Tuesday, 114 out of 120 total counties in Kentucky were in the red category.

“Our positivity rate in Harlan County will be updated later this week. The Health Department is still processing the number of negative tests received,” he said.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,972 new cases on Monday in Kentucky, bringing the state’s total cases to 202,592.

“The state’s death total from COVID-19 is now at 2,082. The state’s positivity rate currently sits at 9.60 percent, an increase from last Monday, but down from over 10 percent late last week,” said a press release. “The United States death toll from COVID-19 is now over 283,500, up more than 15,800 deaths since Monday evening of last week, making last week the deadliest week on record during the pandemic.”

Mosley is asking locals to continue wearing their masks to show support for the county’s brave healthcare workers.

“They are overworked and are trying to save lives each day. They need our support. If you need a mask and don’t have one, call my office at 606-573-2600 and we will gladly mail you one,” he said.

The Harlan County Clerk’s Office re-opened Monday after it was closed the last two weeks in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said there a couple of options available to avoid standing in line if you are coming to the Harlan County Courthouse to renew your tags.

“You can renew online, and the Clerk’s Office will mail you your tags and registration. The link to the online renewal is secure.kentucky.gov/kytc/renewal,” he said.

You can also bring a check or money order with your tag renewal card and leave it in the drop-box located on the Second Street side of the Courthouse. The Clerk’s Office will process this and mail your tag and registration back.

“Please do not put cash in the drop-box. If you use the drop box, you are encouraged to write your phone number on the registration card so that if there are any issues, the Clerk’s Office can reach you by phone,” Mosley said. “Any late fees for tag renewals that occur this month, for vehicle registrations that expired in November are waived due to the office being closed the last week of November.”

The Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The entire Courthouse closes daily from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. for sanitizing of the building and employee lunch hour.