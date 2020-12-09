Eula Adkins Waddell, 99, of Loyall, formerly of Wartburg, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at her residence. She was born on August 28, 1921 in Deer Lodge, TN. She was a member of the Oak Ridge Primitive Baptist Church for over 50 years. Her faith was unwavering through all of life’s challenges. Eula graduated from Draughon’s Business College and worked as a secretary until the birth of her children. She was a devoted wife and mother. It was her humble and quiet nature to let others shine with her steadfast support and encouragement.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Daniel Hurst Waddell; her parents, Lindsey Adkins and Etta Hall Adkins; her siblings, Eugene Adkins, Christine Edwards, Billy Adkins, Thomas E. Adkins and Avilene Peterman.

Eula is survived by two children, Judy Mayfield and husband, Leslie, Baxter and Janet Waddell, Harlan; one sister, Betty Arnold and husband, Richard, Sugar Hill, GA; beloved nieces and nephews and cherished caregiver, April Owens.

Her actions spoke louder than any words. She gave her children the priceless gift of raising them in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.

The family suggests donations in Eula’s memory to Oak Ridge Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Bob Mabry, 106 Montana Ave. Oak Ridge, TN 37830 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

All services will be private with Elder Steve Greene officiating.

Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery.

Loyall Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.