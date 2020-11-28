Arrest made after fire at law office

The building housing Johnnie L. Turner’s Law Office erupted into flames Saturday in downtown Harlan, leading to the arrest of one of the upstairs apartment renters.

According to a press release provided by the Harlan Police Department, Adam Mills, 22, went to The Commissary after a dispute with Turner, his landlord.

Mills allegedly filled two water bottles with gasoline from the station before returning to his apartment, pouring the gasoline throughout and lighting a blanket on fire to start the blaze. People who occupied other apartments in the building were also inside at the time the fire was set.

Harlan County Deputy Josh Sergeant attempted to stop Mills when he was exiting the building, who ran down Clover Street to avoid him before being taken into custody with the help of Harlan Police Chief Winston “Wink” Yeary.

Officials said the building looked to be “a total loss.”

Mills was charged with first-degree arson, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot).

He is currently being detained and will be lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.