Courthouse news for Nov. 25, 2020

Compiled by Paul Lunsford

MARRIAGE LICENSE

• Blake Nathaniel Gladson, of Benham, to McKenzie Hope Bundy, of Benham.

• Joseph William Pennington, of Benham, to Chansey Leann Haynes, of Benham.

• Matthew Ashby, of Lexington, to Alisha Rhymer, of Lexington.

• Mark Edward Hudack, of Cumberland, to Rebecca Ellen Koger, of Cumberland.

• Quentin Alexander Risner, of Harlan, to Tonya Daphne Bledsoe, of Harlan.

• Damien Martin Baker, of Harlan, to Melissa Kay Screwsbury, of Harlan.

• Stephen Howard, of Hyden, to Patricia Jane Coldiron, of Harlan.

• Michael Ray Gibson, of Harlan, to Brittany Lynn Napier, of Harlan.

• Christian Tyler Fugate, of Harlan, to Megan Nicole Mosley, of Pineville.

DISTRICT COURT CASES

• Kaitlyn Amburgey, 20, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – failed to appear for hearing.

• Zackary Charles Austin, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Nov. 30.

• Teresa Branson, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – jury trial set Dec. 1.

• Jason F. Britton, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license – continued for arraignment Nov. 30.

• James Brock, 33, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set March 8. (No contact with alleged victim).

• Danny Wayne Brown, 49, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. – failed to appear for hearing.

• Edward Lamont Brown, 61, receiving stolen property (under $10,000) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Cassey Bryant, 36, two counts of dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, dogs to be licesed, violation of local county ordinance – – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set Dec. 15.

• Jimmy Cannon, 49, no operator’s/moped license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – continued for arraignment.

• Flossie Cleaver, 36, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree wanton endangerment – jury trial scheduled Dec. 15.

• Rodney W. Cloud, 35, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance – failed to appear for hearing.

• Kelly Leann Coker, 38, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) – waived to grand jury.

• Justin Collett, 31, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license – failed to appear for hearing.

• Henrietta Cornett, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – continued for arraignment Nov. 30.

• Dylan Cox, disregarding stop sign, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card – jury trial set Dec. 1.

• Phillip L. Cox, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance – jury trial set Dec. 1.

• Deandra Lynn Fee, 37, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) – waived to grand jury.

• Trevor Austin Fields, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Nov. 30.

• Jason Clint Gilbert, 32, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana – waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 of 10 percent).

• Randy Gillis Gilbert, 36, third-degree burglary – failed to appear for hearing.

• Elizabeth Ann Gross, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – continued for arraignment Nov. 30.

• Levitis Halcomb, 33, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Levitis L. Halcomb, 33, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of a controlled substance – waived to grand jury (bond set at $25,000 of 10 percent).

• Levitis L. Halcomb, 33, second-degree escape, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer – waived to grand jury (bond set at $25,000 of 10 percent).

• David N. Hall, 31, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, license plate not illuminated, improper equipment – first charge, amended to operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (fourth offense), waived to grand jury (bond set at $30,000 of 10 percent).

• Douglas Hobert Hall, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Nov. 30.

• David Harris, 55, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (second offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, following another vehicle too closely, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, third-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – continued to enter plea Feb. 8.

• David Jones, 30, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) – jury trial scheduled Dec. 15.

• Jean Helton, 45, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) – dismissed.

• Nora Helton, 56, fraudulent use of a credit card (under $10,000) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Michael Holbrook, 31, operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

• Michael P. Holbrook, 31, possession of marijuana – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 10 days in jail.

• Michael Paul Holbrook, 31, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• James Howard, 45, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) – dismissed.

• Matthew G. Jones, 30, second-degree assault, alcohol intoxication in a public place – waived to grand jury.

• Veronica Rose Joseph, 36, receiving stolen property (under $500), improper display of registration plate, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to wear seat belt – continued for pretrial conference Feb. 8, 2021.

• Archie Lewis III, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – pretrial conference set Nov. 30.

• Robert Lewis, 25, second-degree burglary – failed to appear for hearing.

• Gabriel Alan Martin, 22, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Henry McGruder, 67, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) – amended to speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $143.

• Robin Middleton, 54, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – first charge, amended to operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (second offense), jury trial scheduled Feb. 27.

• Ronnie Nantz, 44, third-degree terroristic threatening – continued for pretrial conference Feb. 1.

• Ronnie Nantz, 44, third-degree criminal trespassing – continued for pretrial conference Feb. 1.

• Ronnie D. Nantz, 44, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – continued for pretrial conference Feb. 1.

• Ronnie Nantz, 44, failure to wear seat belt, driving on a DUI suspended license (first offense), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, possession of marijuana – continued for pretrial conference Feb. 1.

• Ronnie D. Nantz, 44, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. – continued for pretrial conference Feb. 1.

• Jesse L. Neal, 54, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Charlie Wayne Smith, license plate not illuminated, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – jury trial set Dec. 1.

• Joshua Smith, 23, two counts of fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – jury trial scheduled Feb. 23, 2021.

• Joshua J. Smith, 23, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle – jury trial scheduled Feb. 23.

• James D. Stephenson, 31, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (third offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, failure to give or improper signal – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set Feb. 23.

• Johnathan R. Stewart, 34, third-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – continued for arraignment March 8.

• Johnathan Robert Stewart, 34, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set March 8.

• William Franklin Sullivan, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – jury trial set Dec. 8.

• Gary L. Turner, 51, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, no tail lights, no trailer plate – continued for pretrial conference Dec. 15.

• Austin Watts, careless driving – continued for arraignment Nov. 30.

• Thomas Turner, failure to wear seat belt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – jury trial set Dec. 1.

• Kathy Danielle Williams, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Nov. 30.

• George Johnson, careless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – jury trial set Dec. 8.

• Jimmy Cannon, 49, no operator’s/moped license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – continued for arraignment.

• Ralph Morgan, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – jury trial set Dec. 8.

• Lucas Davis, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – jury trial set Dec. 8.

• Brandon A. Haynes, 39, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

• Mitchell York, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment Nov. 30.

• Jerry Clayborn, 58, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – failed to appear for hearing.

• Scottie Simpson, 35, resident fishing without a license/permit – dismissed on proof.

• Wiley Moore, 54, regulations necessary to implement KRS150 purpose – failed to appear for hearing.

• Jason Dewayne Mullins, 41, regulations necessary to implement KRS150 purpose – failed to appear for hearing.

• Verlan E. Napier, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Nov. 30.

• Dillan McKenzie Napier, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Nov. 30.

• Paula Jenkins, 46, theft by unlawful taking (under $500), public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree criminal trespassing – failed to appear for hearing.

• Brian Lee Owens, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Nov. 30.

• Trent Pursiful, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Nov. 30.

• Michael Ray Robinson, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Nov. 30.

• Derek Adams, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) – pretrial conference set Nov. 30.

• Adam Holbrook, 29, criminal littering – failed to appear for hearing.

• Michael Howard Essary, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), littering – jury trial set Dec. 1.

• Justin Vestal, 23, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), third-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set March 30.

• William Brandon Sevier, resident fishing without a license/permit – failed to appear for hearing.

• John Shepherd, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card – jury trial set Dec. 1.

• Jacob Caldwell, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – jury trial set Dec. 1.

• Jimmy Cannon, 49, no operator’s/moped license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set Feb. 15.

• Linda Honeycutt, 44, fraudulent use of a credit card (under $10,000) – waived to grand jury.

• William Cox, 39, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card – failed to appear for hearing.

• William M. Dillman, failure to wear seat belt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card – jury trial set Dec. 1.

• Michael Paul Holbrok, 31, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with no visible injury), third-degree criminal mischief – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 180 days in jail (pfrobated 24 months). No violent contact.

• Bradley Ray Simpson, operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – jury trial set Dec. 8.

• Thomas Lee Madden, 24, two counts of creel and size limits for fish – failed to appear for hearing.

• Scotty Middleton, 35, resident fishing without a license/permit – dismissed on proof.

• Reason Sullivan, 49, resident fishing without a license/permit – pleaded guilty, fined $193.

• Kayla Maxine Massingale, 30, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

• Brendan Miller, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – jury trial set Dec. 15.

• Ashley Osborne, failure to wear seat belt, two counts of booster seat violations, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – continued for arraignment Nov. 30.

• Holly Owens, 26, non-resident fishing without a license/permit – pleaded guilty, fined $193.

• John M. Roberts, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment Nov. 30.

• Chad Everett Marcum, 43, non-resident fishing without a license/permit – pleaded guilty, fined $193.

• Andrew Patrick, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening – continued for arraignment Nov. 30.

• Roy Christopher Owens, 32, non-resident fishing without a license/permit, criminal littering, drinking alcoholic beverages in a public place – pleaded guilty, fined $268.

• Kevin Lee Pennington, 37, of Cumberland, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license – continued for arraignment Nov. 30.