What’s Goin’ On

The Harlan Enterprise will publish local events in the community calendar for free as space allows. We do not accept submissions via phone. All submissions should be emailed to emily.sargent@harlanenterprise.net or dropped off at our office, 211 E. Central St., Ste. 102, Harlan. Submissions should be received no later than four business days prior to the event. If received in time, it will be published one or two days prior to the event. Announcements are also available at harlanenterprise.net

If your event has been canceled because of COVID-19, contact Emily Sargent for changes at emily.sargent@harlanenterprise.net.

NOV. 23-27

— The Bookmobile schedule is as follows for the week of Nov. 23:

Monday: Three Point, Smith and Little Creek.

Tuesday: Rio Vista, Loyall, Baxter and County Pike.

Wednesday: Pathfork.

Thursday: No run.

Friday: No run.

NOV 16-23

— Lynch Church of God will serve as Dropoff Center for the Operation Christmas Child project for Nov. 16-23. This year, dropoff will be contactless curbside. People bringing shoeboxes need to pull up to the door of the fellowship hall, and then church staff will come out and unload your boxes and fill out your paperwork. The times are as follows: Nov. 16-21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Nov. 22 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. For more information, visit the Lynch Church of God Facebook Page.

NOV. 18-20 & 22

— Evarts Church of God will have its homecoming on the following days: Nov. 18-20 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.

NOV. 24

— The annual Harlan Community Thanksgiving sponsored by several Harlan area churches will be held this year on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 7 p.m. A representative from the county judge-executive’s office will read the President’s Thanksgiving proclamation and the Ven. Bryant Kibler of Christ Episcopal Church will deliver the homily. Due to the pandemic, the service will be held live on Zoom. For information on how to join the service, please contact the Rev. Tim Mills at harlanpresbyterian@gmail.com or by voicemail at 606-573-2707.

DEC. 1-2

— The White Daisy Boutique will be hosting a Harlan ARH fundraiser at the Harlan Center on Dec. 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more details, see the White Daisy Boutique Facebook event page.

DEC. 5

— The Harlan County Reverse Christmas Parade will take place Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Harlan Center. This year’s theme is “Home for Christmas,” with a $500 grand prize. For more details, go to the Visit Harlan County Facebook page or call the Harlan Center at 606-573-4495.

— A gingerbread house contest will be held at the Lynch Train Depot on Dec. 5 at 11 a.m., with judging taking place at 1 p.m. Lamp House Coffee, a sponsor of the event, asks all who participate to chip in $10 in donations to the city of Lynch. All supplies will be provided, with prizes being awarded from ages 3 and up. Call 606-894-0007 for more details.

DEC. 5 & 19

— Kingdom Come State Park’s Festival of the Lights event will take place on Dec. 5 and 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., including Santa’s workshop, free gifts for each child, crafts and ornaments workshop and more. All activities are included for $5 per child. See the Kingdom Come State Park Facebook page for additional information.

DEC. 13

— Studio 606 is hosting an accommodated Christmas recital at the Harlan Center on Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. Dancers have worked hard for the opportunity to put on a show and invite you to join them. For more information, see the Studio 606 Facebook page.

MONDAYS

— Celebrate Recovery United Harlan meetings at Harlan Baptist Church are canceled until further notice. There will be livestream lessons on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. Mondays. You must first ‘like’ the Facebook page (CRUnitedHarlan) to watch the broadcast. Contact Lauren Hendrickson with questions at 606-273-8681. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step program of recovery for people who struggle with any hurts, habits or hang-ups.

TUESDAYS

— Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a foster parent. Free orientation classes are held from 5 to 6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

TUESDAYS, THURSDAYS

— The Harlan County Humane Society will host Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. $20 plays all games. All proceeds benefit the Humane Society.

THURSDAYS

— Enjoy a story as Ms. Elizabeth presents captivating stories and fun crafts each Thursday at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Harlan County Public Library. Children of all ages are welcome.

— The Harlan County High School site-based decision-making Council meets on the second Thursday of each month at 3:15 p.m. in the HCHS Media Center.

SATURDAYS, SUNDAYS

— With Love from Harlan, a local nonprofit organization, is now providing weekend meals (except the last Sunday of each month) at Christ Church in Harlan, located across from Harlan High School. Meals are served from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

• • • •

— Ann’s Pantry, a mission of the Harlan United Methodist Church, is in need of non-perishable food items and monetary donations. To donate, contact David Gross at 606-573-1464 or Wylene Miniard at 606-573-7731.

— The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single- and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area, which includes Harlan, Bell, Whitley and Knox counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire — often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or terry.burkhart@redcross.org.