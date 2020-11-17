BIRTHS: Foutses announce birth of daughter
Bradley Fouts and Amanda Bala-Fouts, formerly of Cumberland, would like to announce the birth of their daughter Anniston Deane Fouts. Anniston was born at the Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East in Lexington on Sept. 23, 2020, at 4:01p.m. Anniston weighed 6-pounds, 1-ounce and was 19 inches long. Anniston is the granddaughter of Sheila Bala, the late Stanley Bala, Sherrill and Brenda Fouts; all of Cumberland. (Photo submitted)
