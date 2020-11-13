November 13, 2020

Lynch Church of God and Verda Baptist Church will serve as a Dropoff Centers, utilizing contactless curbside service, for Operation Christmas Child during this year's National Collection Week, Nov. 16-23. Klaya Holbrook, daughter of Neal and Opal Holbrook, is pictured with some of the 530 shoeboxes church members recently packed. (Photo submitted)

Operation Christmas Child kicks off next week

By Staff Reports

Published 2:33 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

