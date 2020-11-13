Operation Christmas Child kicks off next week
Lynch Church of God and Verda Baptist Church will serve as a Dropoff Centers, utilizing contactless curbside service, for Operation Christmas Child during this year’s National Collection Week, Nov. 16-23. Kayla Holbrook, daughter of Neal and Opal Holbrook, is pictured with some of the 530 shoe boxes church members recently packed. (Photo submitted)
