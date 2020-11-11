Loyall man killed in crash on 119

A collision on US 119 left one man dead Wednesday after the vehicle he was in struck a garbage truck.

A press release from the Kentucky State Police indicated Cillis Young, 75, of Loyall, was operating a 2006 Saturn near Tan Yard Hill when the crash occurred at approximately 11:05 a.m. KSP said their investigation determined Young was traveling southbound on U.S. 119 when he crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic, striking the 2018 Freightliner head on. Young’s vehicle then left the road and stopped abruptly against an embankment. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bell County Deputy Coroner. Young was the only occupant in the Saturn at the time of the crash, which ejected him from the vehicle.

Young was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Benjamin Fair, 32, of Dayhoit, the operator of the garbage truck, did not sustain any injuries in the crash.

Alcohol and drugs are not expected to have contributed to the cause of the collision.

The Bell County Fire Department, KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and troopers from KPS also assisted at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by Detective Rodney Sturgill.

