Montanaro hits game-winner as Harlan claims overtime win

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing writer

The Harlan Green Dragons captured their first victory of the season last week, a 51-49 overtime win at Middlesboro.

Nate Montanaro nailed a game-winning 3-pointer in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Dylan Cox poured in 20 points to lead Harlan (1-1). Will Shepherd scored 15 while Montanaro added 12. Gage Bailey tossed in three points and Matt Nunez tallied two.

Jack Smith paced the Yellow Jackets with 14 points. DeAndre Lightfoot scored 10.

The Dragons fell to Middlesboro 44-34 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

Eli Freyer led Harlan (0-2) with 12 points. Caden Mefford added nine points. Zach Boggs and Landon Myers scored six and five points, respectively. Luke Luttrell had two points.

James A. Cawood, Rosspoint and Wallins were also hoop winners.

Girls seventh- and eight-grade play saw James A. Cawood, Wallins and Rosspoint captured wins last week.

Leah Davis powered James A. Cawood with 26 points in a 36-35 victory over Evarts.

Kaylissa Daniels tossed in four points for the Trojanettes. Lacey Robinson and Mallory Long added two each while Juleea Smith and Madison Daniels tallied one apiece.

Drucilla Brown scored 10 for the Lady Cats. Ashley Preston, Tori Robinson and Hannah Kirby had seven points each. Macy Jones contributed four.

Whitley Teague had a game-high 16 points as Wallins rolled to a 32-13 win over Cumberland.

The Lady Devils also got six points from Whitney Noe and five from Savannah Hill 5. Hailie Hensley scored three while Alyssa Hensley àdded two.

Kasady Hall led Cumberland with four points. D’Anna Cook followed with three. Hannah Raleigh, Abby Sherman and Bethany Robbins finished with two apiece.

Rosspoint got 11 points from Harleigh Vanover in a 30-24 win over Black Mountain.

Lindsey Skidmore scored nine points for the Lady Cats. Peyton Lunsford followed with four points. Brianna Howard added three while Kaitlyn Daniels had two. Addison Gray hit a free throw for her only point.

Chelsey Cottrell and Jayde Parker scored 10 apiece to lead Black Mountain. Jaiden Coots and Riley Lawson tossed in two each.

