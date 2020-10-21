Johnson Central downs Harlan Co. after four turnovers

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing writer

Four Harlan County turnovers was the difference on Friday as defending 4A champions Johnson Central claimed a 33-2 win.

The Black Bears held Johnson Central to its lowest scoring total of the season and won the time of possession handily, but three first-half mistakes was too much for HC on Homecoming Night at Coal Miner’s Stadium.

Harlan County kept the ball nearly 39 minutes of the game.

“That was the game plan. Grind it out and move the chains,” said Harlan County coach Eddie Creech. “Johnson Central isn’t accustomed to going that long without the ball. We were a few finishes away from making this a tight ball game.”

Johnson Central’s Mason Lawson intercepted a Cody Clayborn pass with less than eight minutes left in the opening quarter.

Two plays later, Dillon Preston caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Grant Rice with 7:06 to play. Austin Ratliff added the extra point.

On the kickoff, Matt Crum recovered an onside kick as the Eagles took over at the HC 38-yard line.

With 4:13 remaining in the first quarter, Lawson scored from the 18. Ratliff’s kick made it 14-0.

Early in the second quarter, Lawson recovered a fumble as Johnson Central took over on its 43. One play, put the Golden Eagles in the end zone as Preston went 57 yards. The kick failed.

Harlan County looked to get on the board on the next possession. The Bears moved the ball from their own 27 to Johnson Central 14 in the drive that took 11 minutes off the clock, but HC turned the ball over on downs as the first half closed.

With just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter, Lawson intercepted a Clayborn pass. One play later, Preston raced 6a yards for a touchdown. A two-point conversion run was stopped as the Eagles led 26-0.

Harlan County used another timely possession, but a drive that took 12 plays and covered 54 yards ended at the Johnson Central 4.

On the Eagles’ first play, a holding penalty in the end zone resulted in a safety for the Black Bears to make it 26-2.

With over three minutes to play in the game, Harlan County turned the ball over on downs and Preston scored his fourth touchdown of the night on a 64-yard run. Ratliff’s kick was good.

Preston, a senior running back, powered the Golden Eagles with 193 yards on seven carries. Lawson, a sophomore running back, gained 49 yards on three rushes. Johnson Central gained 243 yards on just 12 12 carries.

Rice, a junior quarterback, completed both of his passes for 66 yards.

Senior running back DeMarco Hopkins led the Black Bears with 56 yards on 25 carries. Josh Turner, also a senior running back, followed with 46 yards on 18 rushes. HC rushed for 104 yards on 51 carries.

Clayborn completed three of nine passes for 13 yards. Turner completed his only pass for nine yards.

Harlan County (1-4 overall, 1-2 district) travels to Perry Central on Friday for a key-district showdown. The Commodores, 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the district, posted a 32-24 win at Clay County on Friday.

The Tigers were eliminated from the playoffs with a 0-3 district record and 3-3 on the season.

Johnson Central (5-0, 3-0) plays host to Letcher Central (4-0, 2-0) next week for the district championship.

Johnson Central 33, Harlan County 2

Johnson Central 14 6 6 7 – 33

Harlan County 0 0 0 2 – 2

JC—Preston 49 pass from Rice (Ratliff kick)

JC—Lawson 18 run (Ratliff kick)

JC—Preston 57 run (kick failed)

JC—Preston 61 run (run failed)

HC—holding penalty in the end zone for safety

JC—Preston 64 run (Ratliff kick)

JC HC

First Downs 7 12

Rushes-Yds 12-243 51-104

Passing 66 22

Comp-Att-Int. 2-2-0 4-10-2

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-2

Penalties 6-73 4-35

RUSHING — Johnson Central, Preston 7-193, Lawson 3-49, Rice 2-1. Harlan County, Hopkins 25-56, Turner 18-46, Flanary 3-9, Ewald 1-4, Clayborn 2-(-11).

PASSING — Johnson Central, Rice 2-2-0-66. Harlan County, Clayborn 3-9-2-13, Turner 1-1-0-9.

RECEIVING — Johnson Central, Preston 1-49, Russell 1-17. Harlan County, Flanary 3-13, Ewald 1-9.