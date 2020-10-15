October 15, 2020

HCHS homecoming candidates

By Staff Reports

Published 12:51 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020

The Harlan County High School homecoming queen will be crowned in ceremonies before Friday’s game against Johnson Central. Pictured are the senior homecoming candidates: Alyssa Adams, Bailey Brock, Payton Brock, Kerrigan Creech, Brittany Dummitt, Aubree Gilbert, Kelly Beth Hoskins, Sydney Layne, Jacey Lewis, Katiera Lewis, Haley Middleton, Raegan Middleton, Kaleigh Nicley, Kassydee Owens, Hannah Saylor, Braelyn Sherman and Abby Vitatoe. (Photos submitted)

