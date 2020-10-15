Black Mountain Jeep Fest
Jeep lovers got together over the weekend at the Black Mountain Jeep Fest in Cumberland, where awards were given for Best of Show, People’s Choice, Best Lifted and Dirtiest Jeep for two-door and four-door Jeeps. Organized by Backroads of Appalachia, the event also featured scenic rides for those in attendance, food, music and more. (Photos by Darian White)
You Might Like
Man robs HLT Check Exchange, bound employee at gunpoint
An employee at HLT Check Exchange was bound at gunpoint during an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon. The search for the... read more