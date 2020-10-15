October 15, 2020

Black Mountain Jeep Fest

By Staff Reports

Published 11:09 am Thursday, October 15, 2020

Jeep lovers got together over the weekend at the Black Mountain Jeep Fest in Cumberland, where awards were given for Best of Show, People’s Choice, Best Lifted and Dirtiest Jeep for two-door and four-door Jeeps. Organized by Backroads of Appalachia, the event also featured scenic rides for those in attendance, food, music and more. (Photos by Darian White)

