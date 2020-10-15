Basketball practices begin Monday, games fast approaching

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing writer

With high school basketball practice set to start on Monday, Oct. 26, a few games have been announced to open the 2020-21 season.

Harlan County Black Bears will open the season Nov. 24 at Corbin. The Bears will visit Pulaski County (Dec. 1) and Harlan (Dec. 5). HC will participate in the WYMT Mountain Classic the week of Dec. 7 at Knott Central High School.

The Green Dragons will also start the season on the road, opening against Martin County (Nov. 23), Middlesboro (Dec. 1) and at Hazard (Dec. 4). Harlan welcomes the Black Bears on Dec. 5 and plays host to Clay County on Dec. 7.

The Harlan Lady Dragons will open at home against Leslie County on Nov. 24. Harlan travels to Prestonsburg (Nov. 28), at Middlesboro (Dec. 1) and will host district-rival Harlan County on Dec. 5 for a girls/boys doubleheader.

The Harlan County Lady Bears will welcome back coach Anthony Nolan this season. The Lady Bears will play host to Perry Central on Nov. 24. HC visits Leslie County (Nov. 30) and Whitley County (Dec. 1). The Lady Bears entertain Knox Central on Dec. 3 before a visit to Harlan on Dec. 5.

