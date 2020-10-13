Lady Dragons close regular season with win against Yellowjackets

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing writer

The Harlan Lady Dragons volleyball team closed the regular season on Monday with a 21-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 win against visiting Middlesboro.

Harlan was led by Carley Thomas with 21 service aces, 13 digs and four assists.

Emma Owens had 19 digs, 10 assists, three service aces and two kills.

Bailee Maples followed with 13 digs, nine assists and three service aces.

Marissa Marlowe had 11 assists, 10 kills, seven digs and four aces.

Annie Hoskins added nine assists, seven digs, two kills and two aces.

Taylor Hall had 10 digs, seven assists, five aces and two kills.

Campbell Nuntz followed with four digs and three assists.

Tess Bryson added two digs.

Harlan claimed a 25-23, 28-18, 25-21 victory at Middlesboro on Thursday.

Thomas powered Harlan with 26 digs, 10 assists, four service aces, three kills and two blocks. Marlowe had 14 digs, five blocks, three aces, three assists and two kills.

Hoskins followed with 15 digs, five blocks, four assists, three aces and two kills. Maples added 10 digs, 10 assists, four kills and two aces.

Owens had 10 digs, 10 assists, four kills, a pair of aces and a block.

Harlan improved to 3-7 overall and 2-3 in district play. Middlesboro fell to 1-11 overall and 1-4 in the district.

Middlesboro was scheduled to host Barbourville on Tuesday and visits Pineville on Thursday.

District pairings will be available this weekend.

