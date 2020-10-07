What’s goin’ on?

The Harlan Enterprise will publish local events in the community calendar for free as space allows. We do not accept submissions via phone. All submissions should be emailed to emily.sargent@harlanenterprise.net or dropped off at our office, 211 E. Central St., Ste. 102, Harlan. Submissions should be received no later than four business days prior to the event. If received in time, it will be published one or two days prior to the event. Announcements are also available at harlanenterprise.net

OCT. 9-11

— Black Mountain Jeep Fest will begin at 5 p.m. Oct. 9 on Main Street in Cumberland, with awards to be given for Best of Show, People’s Choice, Best Lifted and Dirtiest Jeep for two-door and four-door Jeeps. A detailed schedule is available on the Dragon Slayer HWY 160 Facebook page.

OCT. 10

— Stroll with the Masters, Art & Craft Festival event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat., Oct. 10. See the art of VanGogh, Monet, Picasso and other great artists’ famous paintings being recreated as you watch in the historic town of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee.

OCT. 13

— Appalachian Regional Healthcare invites women across central Appalachia to participate in a series of webinars on women’s health. Webinar topics for this series include: “Total Breast Health” on Oct. 13 and “After Diagnosis: What’s Next? A Women’s Cancer Panel” on Oct. 27. Participants who attend at least two of the four webinars will receive a Visa gift card by mail. For more information, call 606-269-1952.

OCT. 16-18

— Fall Crawl will be held at the Black Mountain Off-Road Adventure Area on Oct. 16-18. For more information on how to participate in Fall Crawl, call the trail head at 606-837-3205.

OCT. 17

— The Bikers for Boobs Cancer Benefit organized by Backroads of Appalachia will be from noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 17 in Lynch. Money raised will be donated to mammogram testing for low-income families in the Appalachian community. Music, food, prizes and more will be available. For more details, see the Dragon Slayer Facebook page.

— Sleepy Hollow’s annual Nite Light Scramble will be at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Participants will play nine holes during the day and nine holes at night. The cost is $200 per team or $50 per person. One glow-in-the-dark ball will be included in the fee, with $5 per additional ball. For more information, call Sleepy Hollow Golf Course at 606-589-2502.

MONDAYS

— Celebrate Recovery United Harlan meetings at Harlan Baptist Church are canceled until further notice. There will be livestream lessons on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. Mondays. You must first ‘like’ the Facebook page (CRUnitedHarlan) to watch the broadcast. Contact Lauren Hendrickson with questions at 606-273-8681. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step program of recovery for people who struggle with any hurts, habits or hang-ups.

TUESDAYS

— Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a foster parent. Free orientation classes are held from 5 to 6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

TUESDAYS, THURSDAYS

— The Harlan County Humane Society will host Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. $20 plays all games. All proceeds benefit the Humane Society.

THURSDAYS

— Enjoy a story as Ms. Elizabeth presents captivating stories and fun crafts each Thursday at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Harlan County Public Library. Children of all ages are welcome.

— The Harlan County High School site-based decision-making Council meets on the second Thursday of each month at 3:15 p.m. in the HCHS Media Center.

SATURDAYS, SUNDAYS

— With Love from Harlan, a local nonprofit organization, is now providing weekend meals (except the last Sunday of each month) at Christ Church in Harlan, located across from Harlan High School. Meals are served from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

• • • •

— Ann’s Pantry, a mission of the Harlan United Methodist Church, is in need of non-perishable food items and monetary donations. To donate, contact David Gross at 606-573-1464 or Wylene Miniard at 606-573-7731.

— The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single- and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area, which includes Harlan, Bell, Whitley and Knox counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire — often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or terry.burkhart@redcross.org.