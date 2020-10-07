Visiting Lady Black Bears defeat Green Dragons in five-set showdown

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing writer

Harlan County’s game against host Harlan on Saturday turned into a five-set showdown.

The Lady Black Bears needed five sets to win by a score of 14-25, 25-20, 25-22, 16-25, 15-11.

Lindsay Hall led HC with five service aces, five assists and two digs. Lilly Caballero followed with six kills, one block and one service ace. Lindsey Browning had six service aces, two digs, three blocks and six kills. Brenna Early chipped in four assists and one service ace.

Carley Thomas powered the Lady Dragons with 25 service aces, 16 digs, six assists and one kill. Bailee Maples had 30 digs, with two service aces, six assists and one kill. Emma Owens added 37 digs, 12 assists and four kills. Taylor Hall had 16 assists and 13 digs. Marissa Marlowe contributed 11 assists, 11 digs and four kills. Annie Hoskins had 10 digs, four assists, two service aces and six kills.

Harlan County improved to 4-8 on the season.

Harlan (1-7) visits Middlesboro on Saturday.