A truck was set on fire at the Holly Point Apartments in Sunshine on Sunday, which caused several minor explosions. One neighbor said the owner was asked not to open the doors to the truck but did, causing the entirety of the vehicle to engulf in flames and smoke. No injuries were reported. (Photo by Kayla Hammonds)

Truck set aflame in Holly Point parking lot

By Emily Sargent

Published 5:45 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020

