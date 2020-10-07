Courthouse News

Compiled by Paul Lunsford

DISTRICT COURT CASES

Jason Callahan, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – continued for arraignment.

Charles Anthony Clem, 30, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

Edward D. Bledsoe Jr., operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs etc. (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, third-degree possession of a controlled substance – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set Feb. 23, 2021

Christine Jessica Bryant, 32, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) – pleaded guilty, fined $153.

Jimmy W. Griffey, 59, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) – amended to speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $143.

James Grubbs, 64, illegal possession of legend drug, controlled substance prescription not in original container – continued for jury trial Feb. 9.

Otis Huff Jr., 51, alcohol intoxication in a public place – pleaded guilty, fined $193.

Amber Leann King, 20, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

Donavon Gabriel Mabelitini, 19, failure to wear seat belt, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces, first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set Oct. 26.

Michelle Nicole Maggard, 41, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – pleaded guilty, fined $143.

Casey J. Neal, 24, failure to wear seat belt, operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card – continued for pretrial conference Oct. 26.

Locke K. Vanna, 30, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $208; other charges, dismissed on proof.

Brittany Nicole Williams, 18, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

Mary Helen Saylor, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit) – failed to appear for hearing.

Gregory Joe Seals, 55, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – failed to appear for hearing.

Misty Sizemore, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – continued for arraignment Oct. 19.

Ashley M. Stewart, 27, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle – failed to appear for hearing.

Willie G. Turner, 28, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

Roy Ehrman, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury), alcohol intoxication in a public place – pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 19.

Willie Dean Turner, 27, theft of identity of another without consent, license plate not legible, license to be in possession – failed to appear for hearing.

Shirley Roberts, 60, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500), third-degree criminal trespassing – continued for arraignment.

Devin Foster, 22, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct – failed to appear for hearing.

Katie Anderson, 37, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) – failed to appear for hearing.

Corey Michael Slone, 28, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – pleaded guilty, fined $143.

Shawn Pace, 36, failure to wear seat belt – pleaded guilty, fined $50.

Devin Tyler Shepherd, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – failed to appear for hearing.

David Smith, 59, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – continued for jury trial Feb. 9.

Ryan James Duckworth, 44, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – failed to appear for hearing.

Jerome Price, 47, criminal littering, failure to wear seat belt, careless driving, failure to produce insurance card – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set Feb. 15.

Clayton Tony Fultz, 21, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Walmart property.

April Renee York, 42, theft by unlawful taking (under $500), third-degree criminal trespassing – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set Nov. 30.

Jordan Tackett, 24, theft by unlawful taking (under $500), public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – failed to appear for hearing.

Randall Green, 55, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – failed to appear for hearing.

Joseph Aaron Lewis, 22, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – failed to appear for hearing.

Earl Don Hernage, 24, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, careless driving, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed.

Teresa L. Middleton, 38, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set Feb. 15.

Amanda Lynn Pace, 32, disregarding stop sign, careless driving, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked license – failed to appear for hearing.

Samantha Jones, 24, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, driving on a DUI suspended license (first offense), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – continued for review Nov. 2.

Frankie Ray Bright, 57, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – failed to appear for hearing.

Johnny Holcomb, careless driving – failed to appear for hearing.

Dudley R. Gilbert, 64, reckless driving – dismissed.

Mickey Alexander Goddard, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate – continued for arraignment.

Phillip Middleton, receiving stolen property (under $500) – failed to appear for hearing.

Kenneth Griffith, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card – failed to appear for hearing.

Johnnie Rogers, 42, driving on a DUI suspended license (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

Adam C. Hale, 38, failure to produce insurance card, failure on non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.

Pete Rowe, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – continued for arraignment.

Virginia P. Brock, failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

Dennis Casey Grubbs, 31, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs etc. (first offense), menacing, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set Dec. 8.

Paula D. Mosley, no operator’s/moped license, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked license, reckless driving, failure to wear seat belt – continued for jury trial Feb. 8.

Jonathan Smith, improper display of registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked license, failure to wear seat belt – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed.

Amber King, 20, criminal littering – dismissed.

Larry D. Absher, 49, second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, menacing – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set Nov. 16.

Charles T. Conley, resident fishing without a license/permit, possession of marijuana, two counts of buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – failed to appear for hearing.

Angelia Lynn Jennings, 25, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – failed to appear for hearing.

Brandon Adams, 38, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – failed to appear for hearing.

Kimberly Michelle Grills, 39, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – failed to appear for hearing.

Ashley Nicole Ball, 25, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – failed to appear for hearing.

Breanna Danielle Bray, 26, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Walmart property.

Hazel Lynn Colinger, 54, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set March 2.

Michael Lunsford, 27, theft by unlawful taking (under $500), third-degree criminal trespassing – failed to appear for hearing.

Jamie Jacobs, 38, third-degree terrorstic threatening – failed to appear for hearing.

Robert L. Boyl, 45, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – failed to appear for hearing.

Joe Sanders, 65, improper passing, reckless driving – failed to appear for hearing.

Cassie Raleigh, 38, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs etc. (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

Glen Marlowe, 33, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs etc. (first offense), license to be in possession – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to driving school; other charge, dismissed.

Toby C. Short, 40, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs etc. (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

Laura A. Mason, 28, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs etc. (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set March 30.

Tommy Saylor, 54, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

Terry Lee Siler, 35, two counts of receiving stolen property (firearms) – waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).

Devin Tyler Shepherd, 30, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs etc. (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set Feb. 23 (bond set at $2,000 at 10 percent).

Timothy Fultz, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening, fourth-degree assault with no visible injury – waived to grand jury (bond set at $601,000 at 10 percent).

Ronnie D. Nantz, 44, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. – continued for pretrial conference Feb. 1.

Ronnie D. Nantz, 44, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – continued for pretrial conference Feb. 1.

Casey Neal, 24, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card – continued for pretrial conference Oct. 26.

Candice Baker, 35, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate – failed to appear for hearing.

Anthony Flores, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit) – fined $133 and sentenced to state traffic school.

MaKenzie Danielle Koger, 20, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – pleaded guilty, fined $143.

Michael D. Franks, 62, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

Jesse B. Boehme, 40, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate – failed to appear for hearing.

Wayne Matthew Brock, 44, speeding (25 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

Ashley Gilliam, 33, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set Feb. 8.

Colby Chase Wilson, 24, failure to wear seat belt, improper equipment, failure to produce insurance card – continued for pretrial conference Dec. 14.

Terrie Howard, 45, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – failed to appear for hearing.

Harvey K. Herron Jr., 54, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license – failed to appear for hearing.

Mary Lee, 56, third-degree terroristic threatening – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

Denver Simpson, 42, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).

Destiny Adams, 19, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but less then $10,000) – waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).

Jason Callahan, 28, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – failed to appear for hearing.

Anthony Carr, 50, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate – continued for arraignment Nov. 9.

Bessie L. Carruba, 35, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

Sylvia Chasteen, 23, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – continued for arraignment.

Jason Clark, 36, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit) – failed to appear for hearing.

Charles T. Conley, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – failed to appear for hearing.

Jesse Cornett, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit) – fined $133 and sentenced to state traffic school.

Marty A. Crider, 45, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set Feb. 8.

Rhonda K. Crider, 38, Baxter, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set Feb. 8.

Amber Leann King, 20, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card – failed to appear for hearing.

Deryan Caldwell, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs etc. (fourth offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked license, first-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a minor – continued for arraignment.

Jake Roy Hensley, 43, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – failed to appear for hearing.

Shelia M. Howard, 55, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure on non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – continued for arraignment Nov. 16.

Raymond C. Huff, speeding (23 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked license – continued for arraignment Oct. 19.

Erika F. Jenkins, 25, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), five counts of buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance prescription not in original container (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

Hannah Elizabeth Jones, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment April 5.

Kenneth Ray Noe, 55, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure on non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $50; other charges, dismissed on proof.

Denver R. Simpson, 42, second-degree burglary – waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).

Bill Witt, 30, expired or no registration plate, failure on non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), disregarding traffic control device (traffic light), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – first four charges, pleaded guilty, fined $683 and sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

Joe M. Nantz, 43, expired or no registration plate, license to be in possession, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $208; other charges, dismissed on proof.

John Thomas Scruggs, 36, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), no operator’s/moped license – failed to appear for hearing.

Justin McQueen, 21, operating vehicle with one headlight, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs etc. (second offense), trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces, first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

Jonathan Smith, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to wear seat belt, improper display of registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked license, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

Judi Johnson, 33, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked license, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

Johnny Gray 48, Baxter, improper display of registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure on non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.