KITCHEN CORNER: Roasted carrots, potatoes and onions

By Ellen Cawood

Kitchen Corner

It’s finally back to in-person school for some students in Kentucky.

I know students, parents and teachers are looking forward to a more normal schedule.

With the return of school comes the return of the busy schedule.

This means you’ll be needing quick healthy recipes to feed your family. That’s what this week’s recipe is all about, and I think your kids will even like these vegetables.

Roasted carrots, potatoes and onions

Ingredients

— 1 bag of baby carrots

— 1 pound small red potatoes

— 1 yellow onion

— 2 tablespoons of olive oil

— 1 teaspoon of garlic powder

— 1 teaspoon of dried oregano

— 1 teaspoon of salt

— 1 teaspoon of pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Make sure your produce is washed and dried, especially in times like this where flu and virus season increased. Dice the red potatoes into one-inch cubes and chop the onion. Place the produce in a large bowl. Mix the seasonings together in a small dish and sprinkle over the vegetables. Pour the olive oil over and stir to make sure each vegetable is coated with seasoning and oil. Pour veggies onto a sheet pan and spread them out into one layer. Bake for 40 minutes until they are tender. Serve with a meat of your choice (you can bake whatever you choose at the same time as the veggies), and you’ve got yourself an easy dinner that is sure to please everyone.

Stay safe and healthy!

