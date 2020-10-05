Pet of the Week: Jester

Jester is the Harlan County Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for Sept. 30. He is roughly three months old and weighs 2 pounds, 8 ounces. Jester is a fun-loving, playful kitten in search of his fur-ever home. Adoption is $70, and forms can be picked up at the animal shelter located at 394 State Hwy 840 in Baxter. Call 606-573-8867 to see if Jester is still available for adoption, to set up an appointment to see him or grab an adoption application. All animals are subject to rescue. (Harlan County Animal Shelter photo)

