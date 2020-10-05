Home Federal Bank announces Roper retirement

Home Federal Bank announced the retirement of Roger Roper from its board of directors.

After 24 years of service, Roper has shared his decision to retire from the Board of Directors of Home Federal Bank Corporation.

Prior to his time on the board, Roper was an officer and managed the bank’s Harlan County market area. He has more than 36 years of management experience in the financial industry.

Before joining Home Federal Bank in 1996, Roper served 10 years as president of another financial institution.

He began his banking career in the early 1960s as a management trainee while still in college.

Active in local civic affairs, Roper has served on numerous boards and committees over the years.

“Being associated with Home Federal, its great employees and strong management team has been the highlight of my 40-plus years in banking,” he said. “Both the employees and management are always focused on the customer and that’s the reason for our continued success.”

Alex Cook, president and CEO of Home Federal Bank, said Roper has been an asset to the bank for nearly 25 years.

“Serving as both management and a director, Roger exemplifies the true meaning and spirit of community banking,” Cook said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect and gratitude for Roger and what he brings to the Bank and our customers. He has provided great wisdom and friendship during his tenure. And although we will miss his presence on the board, we wish Roger the best as he enters his next chapter of life — retirement.”

Home Federal Bank faculty and staff thank Roper for his commitment to service and wish him “many great years of retirement.”

